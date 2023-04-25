Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Why Impressive CAGR Markets are Attracting More Attention from Investors and Entrepreneurs

The most recent research study on the global “Blockchain in Supply Chain Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The report provides an overview of the global Blockchain in supply chain market, which is expected to experience significant growth, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 87.0%, reaching a market size of USD 3,314.6 million by 2023. The market is driven by an increasing need for supply chain transparency and demand for enhanced security of supply chain transactions. The report provides segmentation based on type of industry, application of industry, and protocols of industry, as well as industries involved, and provides analysis of market drivers, challenges, and trends.

The market ecosystem comprises major vendors, such as Abra, AlphaPoint, Bitfury Group Limited, Bloq, BTL Group Ltd, Coinbase, Digital Asset Holding LLC, Ethereum Foundation, Guardtime, International Machine Business Corporation, IBM, Blockcypher, Inc., Microsoft, Primechain Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Skuchain, Romit, and Provenance Ltd, among others.

The report provides historical, current, and forecasted market size data for the global Blockchain in supply chain market, types of global Blockchain in supply chain market (private, public, and consortium), application of industry in global Blockchain in supply chain market (contract management, payment system, procurement, provenance, ownership transfer, asset tracking, and inventory control), protocol of industry in global Blockchain in supply chain market (bitcoin, ethereum, ripple consensus network, hyperledger, R3s corda, symbiont, distributed ledgers, and others), and industries involved in the global Blockchain in supply chain market (banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom and IT, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, and others). The report also includes regional market size data for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report is intended to help businesses understand the potential for growth and scope of the global Blockchain in supply chain market and its segmentation, devise market-entry strategies, recognize major competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly. It also provides stakeholder and technology analysis, relevant companies profiles, and start-ups profiles.

