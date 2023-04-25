Cybersecurity in Financial Services Market New Opportunities and Challenges in Impressive CAGR Markets

The most recent research study on the global “Cybersecurity in Financial Services Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/cybersecurity-in-financial-services-market/QI042

This report discusses the global cybersecurity in financial services market, which involves a set of techniques designed to protect networks, programs, and data from unauthorized access, cyberattacks, and damages. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.81%, leading to a global revenue of USD 42.66 Billion by 2023.

Cyberattacks and data breaches in financial services firms are more common than in any other industry, which highlights the urgent need for stringent cybersecurity in financial firms. The market is segmented by end-user industries such as banking, insurance, stock brokerages, credit unions, investment funds, card and mobile payments, and governments, with the card and mobile payments segment expected to register a high growth rate through the forecast period. The market is also categorized into solutions and services such as mobile enterprise management, endpoint security, identity and access management (IAM), mobile security, security information and event management (SIEM), content security, data loss prevention (DLP), data center security, and firewall.

The major cybersecurity providers operating in the financial services market are Experian Information Solutions Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC., Airbus SE, AlienVault, Inc., etc.

The report further provides historical, current and forecasted market size data for the end-user and solutions segment by revenue, regional market size data for the global cybersecurity in financial services market, and analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market. The report aims to help the reader understand the demand for cybersecurity in financial services and identify the developed and emerging markets where cybersecurity services and solutions are provided.

