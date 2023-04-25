Video shows train driver stop to berate unruly scooterist in northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced on Monday (April 24) showing a train driver halting the locomotive and upbraiding a scooter driver for stopping on the wrong side of the railroad crossing gate, and the culprit will lose her license for one year and faces a fine of up to NT$90,000 (US$2,900).

On Monday, the Facebook page TRA Drivers (湯瑪士的日常) posted a video of a Taroko Express train coming to a halt at a railroad crossing because a woman riding a scooter had stopped on the wrong side of the crossing gate, dangerously close to the train tracks. In the video, the driver could be seen shouting at the woman for violating basic traffic laws.

At 1:52 p.m. on Sunday afternoon (April 23), a female scooterist stopped at the inside of a crossing gate at a level crossing on Donggang Road in Yilan City, reported TVBS. Because the woman was precariously close to the tracks, the driver of the No. 417 Taroko Express traveling north from Zhiben Station to Shulin Station had to slam on the brakes and make an emergency stop.

Furious, the driver slid open his window, berated the woman for breaking the law, and angrily slammed the window shut. However, the woman appeared to have an indifferent attitude and showed no intention of moving her scooter back to a safe distance.

The incident caused the train to be briefly delayed. Witnesses at the scene immediately took video as evidence and called the police.

The Hualien branch of the Railway Police Bureau reviewed footage from level crossing monitors and determined that the woman had breached the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) and as a result, will face a fine of between NT$15,000 to NT$90,000. In addition, her driver's license will be revoked for one year.