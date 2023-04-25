Missing US hiker found dead in central Taiwan

An American woman of Chinese-ethnicity surnamed Yeh (葉) was found dead by rescue and search personnel after a multiday search which concluded Tuesday (April 25), per UDN.

She was part of a 6-person mountaineering team, who had planned a six-day hike over mountains in Nantou County to conclude in Aowanda National Forest. Heavy rains and cold weather slowed their progress, and separated the group into two teams.

The American woman and her guide separated from the rest of the group and had been traveling together on the Nenggao-Andongjun trail when tragedy befell. A helicopter rescue could not be carried out over the past few days because of poor weather conditions.

Rescuers came across her guide, surnamed Chen (陳), on Saturday (April 21), though he was lifeless, having apparently suffered an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA). Two days earlier, Chen had contacted his assistants saying he was suffering from hypothermia and his U.S. hiker had altitude sickness.



An ill-fated hiking trip covered very remote, challenging terrain. (Hualien County Fire Dept. photo)

Better weather on Tuesday allowed rescuers to access more areas, and the body of the U.S. hiker and her guide were able to be airlifted out.

The deceased U.S. hiker was a 56-year-old female professor who had begun her travels on April 18th. Inclement weather compromised the planned expedition in remote and challenging terrain ending in tragedy.