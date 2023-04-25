Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Missing US hiker found dead in central Taiwan

American woman found dead after a multiday search concluded this morning

  335
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/25 12:23
Rescuers recover body of missing U.S. hiker. (Hualien County Fire Dept. photo)

Rescuers recover body of missing U.S. hiker. (Hualien County Fire Dept. photo)

An American woman of Chinese-ethnicity surnamed Yeh (葉) was found dead by rescue and search personnel after a multiday search which concluded Tuesday (April 25), per UDN.

She was part of a 6-person mountaineering team, who had planned a six-day hike over mountains in Nantou County to conclude in Aowanda National Forest. Heavy rains and cold weather slowed their progress, and separated the group into two teams.

The American woman and her guide separated from the rest of the group and had been traveling together on the Nenggao-Andongjun trail when tragedy befell. A helicopter rescue could not be carried out over the past few days because of poor weather conditions.

Rescuers came across her guide, surnamed Chen (陳), on Saturday (April 21), though he was lifeless, having apparently suffered an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA). Two days earlier, Chen had contacted his assistants saying he was suffering from hypothermia and his U.S. hiker had altitude sickness.

Missing US hiker found dead in central Taiwan
An ill-fated hiking trip covered very remote, challenging terrain. (Hualien County Fire Dept. photo)

Better weather on Tuesday allowed rescuers to access more areas, and the body of the U.S. hiker and her guide were able to be airlifted out.

The deceased U.S. hiker was a 56-year-old female professor who had begun her travels on April 18th. Inclement weather compromised the planned expedition in remote and challenging terrain ending in tragedy.
U.S. hiker
Airlift
Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area
Aowanda

RELATED ARTICLES

US woman missing, guide dies in Taiwan mountains
US woman missing, guide dies in Taiwan mountains
2023/04/22 18:27
Firefly season at Taiwan’s Aowanda set for mid-April
Firefly season at Taiwan’s Aowanda set for mid-April
2023/03/14 20:51
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
2022/04/03 14:22
Taiwan’s national forest recreation areas reopen at 80% capacity
Taiwan’s national forest recreation areas reopen at 80% capacity
2021/08/10 16:28
Taiwan considers airlifting COVID patient, other citizens out of India
Taiwan considers airlifting COVID patient, other citizens out of India
2021/05/05 14:06