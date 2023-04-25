Guatemala vows 'unconditional support' for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei on Tuesday (April 25) pledged "unconditional support" for Taiwan.

Speaking at a welcome ceremony, Giammattei said Guatemala will always back Taiwan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international participation.

This year marks 89 years of Taiwan-Guatemala diplomatic relations, Giammattei said. He pointed out that the two countries are committed to peace, love, national prosperity, and people’s well-being.

Despite facing political and economic challenges and complex global situations, the two countries were able to overcome them and continue to move forward, he said.

Giammattei said he was confident Taiwan and Guatemala will continue working and supporting each other in the future as they share common ideals and values. Diplomatic ties will remain based on the principles of pragmatism, mutual benefits, and win-win situations, he added.

The two countries will deepen cooperation in various fields, especially in healthcare, economy, and infrastructure, Giammattei said. As a democratic partner in the international community, Guatemala is ready to work hand in hand with Taiwan and move towards its goal of national development and prosperity, he said.

The president said he was very pleased to visit Taiwan again and wished for Taiwan and its people to continue thriving.

The same day, Giammattei met with Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun (游錫堃) at the Legislative Yuan, where he delivered a speech reaffirming support for Taiwan. He was also awarded the Legislative Yuan First-Class Medal of Honor for his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations.

Giammattei is currently leading a delegation to Taiwan to bolster bilateral ties. His visit follows President Tsai Ing-wen’s trip to Guatemala earlier this month.

Over the course of his trip, Giammattei will also attend banquets hosted by Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), greet Guatemalan students studying in Taiwan, visit the Taichung-based company RAC Electric Vehicles Inc., and attend the opening ceremony of two events promoting Guatemalan coffee.

Guatemala is one of Taiwan’s two remaining Central American allies, with the other being Belize. With the recent diplomatic loss of Nicaragua and a forthcoming general election in Paraguay, Taiwan’s ties with Guatemala have come under the spotlight in recent months.