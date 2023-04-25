Malaysian, Indonesian noodles found to contain carcinogenic substances in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Government Department of Health on Monday (April 24) announced that it had detected carcinogenic substances in two instant noodle brands, one from Malaysia and one from Indonesia.

In a press release issued that day, Taipei's health department announced the 2023 results of random inspections of 30 instant noodle products in supermarkets, supermarkets, stores, traditional markets, Southeast Asian food stores, general sales stores, and wholesale importers. Of the products tested, 25 were imported and five were domestically made.

The results were that one product from Malaysia and one from Indonesia were found to contain excessive levels of ethylene oxide, exposure to which has been found to increase the risk of lymphoma and leukemia, as well as stomach and breast cancers, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The Malaysian brand was "Ah Lai White Curry Noodles," while the Indonesian brand was "Indomie: Special Chicken Flavour" instant noodles. The level of ethylene oxide in these two products was found to have exceeded the allowed pesticide residue standards set by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The seasoning powder package in the Indonesian product was found to contain 0.187mg/kg of ethylene oxide, while 0.065mg/kg of ethylene oxide was found in the Malaysian product's noodles and 0.084mg/kg of ethylene oxide was detected in its sauce package.

In response, the health ministry ordered that the non-compliant instant noodle products be removed from store shelves. The importers of the products face fines of NT$60,000 and NT$200 million for breaching the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法) (the Act).

The Taipei health department reminded food industry operators that Taiwan has not approved the use of ethylene oxide as a pesticide, nor has it allowed for the use of ethylene oxide gas for disinfection purposes. It stated that companies must implement self-monitoring procedures and confirm that the raw materials and products comply with the Act.

If the public have encountered food safety and hygiene issues or concerns about products, they can call the Taipei Citizens’ Hotline: 1999 (for people from other counties and cities, please dial 02-27208889) extension 7089.



"Indomie: Special Chicken Flavour" noodles. (Taipei City Government Department of Health photo)



"Ah Lai White Curry Noodles." (Taipei City Government Department of Health photo)