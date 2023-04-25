Alexa
Fire breaks out at Taiwan’s counter-hacking unit

Unit tasked with fighting cybercrime and disinformation campaigns

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/25 11:16
A fire breaks out at Taiwan's Investigation Bureau in New Taipei, April 24, 2023. 

A fire breaks out at Taiwan's Investigation Bureau in New Taipei, April 24, 2023.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire engulfed a unit of Taiwan’s investigation bureau on Monday (April 24) as the authorities moved swiftly to dismiss concerns of any disruption of the agency’s operations.

Flames started to spew out at 8:42 p.m. from the first floor of an edifice at the headquarters of the Investigation Bureau in Xindian District of New Taipei. The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes, per CNA.

No injuries were reported and the source of ignition is still under investigation.

According to Liberty Times, the fire broke out in an office area tasked with cybercrime counter-action, in particular efforts to fight disinformation campaigns from external forces and hacking activities.

All the electronic files were backed up and the work of the bureau was not affected by the incident, said Wang Chun-li (王俊力), head of the Investigation Bureau. The building also houses Wang’s office.

The computers that store classified documents are not in the affected office and damage from the fire is believed to be limited.
