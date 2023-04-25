10 dead and 4 missing at food processing fire in central Taiwan

Updated: 11:57 a.m.

First Published: 10:42 a.m

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lian Hwa Foods, the producer of popular snack products like Viva-band nuts and Koloko pea crackers, suffered a fire at it’s Changhua County factory at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday (April 25), leaving 10 dead and four workers still unaccounted for, per Liberty Times.

Heavy smoke and flames trapped workers, sending many into a refrigerated, cold-storage location within the plant. According to reports, both domestic and foreign laborers worked in this facility.



Workers rushed to the hospital after dangerous smoke fills filled a food processing factory. (CNA photo)

The fire finally came under control at around 8:30 a.m. Changhua County Fire Department reported 10 workers having no vital signs and immediately dispatched all affected to Tianzhong’s Renhe Hospital, Changhua Hospital, Yuanlin Christian Hospital, and Yuan-Rung Hospital.

Firefighters are currently continuing their search for missing workers. According to the on-site rescue personnel, the factory floor was wet and slippery, and a large amount of machinery complicated the rescue.

Changhua County Fire Department dispatched a total of 106 firefighters, 31 fire trucks, and 21 ambulances from Beidou, Erlin, Xizhou, Tianzhong, Changhua, and Yuanlin.

Lien Hwa Foods is a publicly-listed company. The company's Changhua Country factory operates 24 hours a day with many workers inside when the fire broke out early this morning.