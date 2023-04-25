Strider's no-hit bid for Braves broken up in 8th inning

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider's bid for a no-hitter was broken up when Jean Segura singled for the Miami Marlins with one out in the eighth inning Monday night.

Before that, the only baserunner to reach against the Atlanta Braves starter came on an error by Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson in the seventh.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. led off the seventh with a grounder that went through Olson's legs, ending Strider's try for a perfect game.

Strider had struck out 11 batters. Atlanta was leading 8-0.

Strider finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting last season to teammate Michael Harris II.

Strider has struck out at least nine in nine straight starts dating to last Sept. 1. It’s the longest active streak in the majors and the longest in franchise history, one better than Hall of Famer John Smoltz.

The hard-throwing right-hander routinely hit the high-90s (mph) with his fastball, but his slider was equally effective. Garrett Hampson, the last batter to face Strider in the sixth, whiffed on an 82 mph slider.

The Braves have hit five homers to back Strider, three of them two-run shots.

There have been 24 perfect games in major league history. The last one was thrown by Seattle’s Félix Hernández in 2012 against Tampa Bay.

