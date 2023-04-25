Alexa
Clippers' Leonard expected to miss Game 5 vs. Suns

By Associated Press
2023/04/25 09:39
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, right, watches from the bench during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff seri...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives on Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA bas...
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of Game ...

PHOENIX (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss a third straight playoff game for the Los Angeles Clippers, who are facing elimination against the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers listed the five-time All-Star as out in their injury update on Monday night.

Leonard has a sprained right knee, the same injury that has sidelined teammate Paul George since March 21. The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, with Game 5 on Tuesday in Phoenix.

Leonard hurt his knee in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2, but his condition worsened. He missed Games 3 and 4 and the Clippers lost both contests.

The 31-year-old missed all of last season while recovering from a torn right ACL.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP averaged 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists in the first two games against the Suns.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports