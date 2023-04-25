HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 April 2023 - The Global Sources Exhibition in Hong Kong concluded spectacularly. The second phase of the exhibition, held from April 18th to 21st, featured the Global Sources Smart Home & Appliances, as well as the Lifestyle x Fashion. During this time, the "BRAND XIAMEN" delegation, organized by Xiamen C&T M.I.C.E. Service Co.,Ltd. and Xiamen Sports Industry Association, showcased Xiamen's strong presence in two major advantageous industries - Smart home and Textiles. Focusing on current popular products, the delegation demonstrated Xiamen enterprises' robust capabilities in product innovation, brand planning, and production techniques, garnering significant attention at the event.



BRAND XIAMEN Makes a Powerful Debut, Xiamen Enterprises' Innovations Attract Widespread Attention

On April 18th, He Chunni, Deputy Director of the Foreign Economic Office of the Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Commerce, Xie Xin, Class-III Consultant of the Foreign Trade Department, and Xie Xiaofang, Class-III Consultant of the Customs Coordination Division, led a delegation to Hong Kong, attended the exhibition, and visited the "BRAND XIAMEN" exhibition area, launched by the Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Commerce during the second phase of the Global Sources Exhibition in Hong Kong.



"BRAND XIAMEN" Ignites the Stage



To support outstanding Xiamen enterprises, the "BRAND XIAMEN" delegation set up two thematic exhibition areas in Halls 1 and 2, focusing on "Smart Home & Appliances" and "Lifestyle x Fashion," showcasing the strong capabilities of Xiamen enterprises in these fields. In Hall 11, nine selected "BRAND XIAMEN" enterprises participated in a promotion seminar, introducing their companies' and products' advantages and unique features to buyers and industry peers.



Enterprises Unleash the Power of BRAND XIAMEN



Over the years, the Xiamen government has actively encouraged local enterprises to explore international markets. Supporting enterprises to participate in various exhibitions and connect with high-quality international buyers through exceptional platforms is one such endeavor. The "BRAND XIAMEN" was held with this purpose in mind. The Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Commerce has provided comprehensive preferential support for export enterprises focusing on developing their own brands in recent years, aiming to leverage their proprietary brands as a vehicle to accelerate the "Go Global" process for Xiamen's leading enterprises.



The two "BRAND XIAMEN" events drew to a spectacular close, with Xiamen enterprises making an impressive return to the international exhibition stage and setting sail for success.

