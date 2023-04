The Algarve is Portugal's most popular holiday destination. That's hardly surprisingly, given its impressively rugged coastline, enchanting coves and ... The Algarve is Portugal's most popular holiday destination. That's hardly surprisingly, given its impressively rugged coastline, enchanting coves and golden beaches. The region is among the sunniest in Europe, with over 3,000 hours of sunshine per year. Castelo beach near Albufeira is ideal for diving and snorkeling.