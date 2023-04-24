Foxconn founder Terry Gou plans to help China annex Taiwan

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — As the People’s Republic of China (PRC) continues to ramp up their aerial and naval harassment of Taiwan and the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) and Navy (PLAN) conduct live-fire exercises and rehearsals for blockade, the choice of president in the upcoming presidential election in January 2024 could be an existential one.

Voters will need to pay close attention to where the candidates stand on cross-strait and national defence issues.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has already nominated Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) as their candidate. He has promised continuity with President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) current stances on cross-Strait relations.

He hasn’t spoken much about national defence, but likely there will be continuity there as well. However, he has softened the previous slogan “resist China, protect Taiwan” to his new “peace, protect Taiwan.”

The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) is almost certain to nominate party Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲). If anything, he sounds like most hawkish of the main candidates.

One of the two top candidates being considered to represent the Kuomintang, New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) has so far only given the vaguest of platitudes, referencing the Republic of China (ROC) frequently. About the only thing he has said on cross-strait relations is "practical communications to reduce the chance of misunderstandings will be good for both sides."

Terry Gou has something to tell you

By contrast, the other potential KMT candidate, Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) has been very outspoken. He has been travelling the country on a "Terry Gou has something to tell you" tour giving speeches under a giant backdrop with the name of the tour, an image of his face, and “ChatGTM” with the GTM presumably standing for a romanisation of his Chinese name.

At these speeches, he enters with his trademark ROC baseball hat, sings the national anthem and even reads Sun Yat-sen’s (孫中山) will. Gou is a deep-blue, ardent ROC nationalist and supports the “1992 Consensus” and the “one China principle.”

Known for his gaffes and controlling nature, he has already managed to offend the media by not allowing them to ask direct questions. He also altered the pre-submitted questions he received. Not a good start to a tour intended to get press coverage for his policy proposals.

What he has to say on cross-strait ties and national defence is alarming. On April 22 in Zhubei, Hsinchu County, he delivered a speech with the theme “war and peace.”

His speech laid out his “three confidences” platform, saying that Taiwan needs to have three types of confidence: confidence in initiating a new era of negotiation, confidence that Taiwan can have dignified peace, and confidence in becoming an Asian science and technology island. Only then “can Taiwan effectively resolve the crisis of becoming an ammunition dump” and become Taiwan's greatest guarantee of security.

Before launching into the details of his “three confidences,” he prefaced his comments by saying what he felt he learned from his recent trips to the United States and Japan. He described Taiwan as being like "prey on a tightrope" and that if either China or the US increased tensions just a little bit, Taiwan would die a horrible death.

He stated that Taiwan should be able to take a new middle road of "equal distance from China and the United States," "Taiwan-Japan common destiny community," and "world common destiny community."

Three confidences

The first “confidence” is to initiate a new era of negotiation with Taiwan using its technological development and economic strength as bargaining chips in negotiations.

He claimed the problem between the US and China is their lack of understanding of each other. Taiwan's advantage is its close interaction with both countries, he said, which gives Taiwan the best key position in the era of negotiation.

According to Gou, negotiation emphasizes advantages and disadvantages and is a process of seeking balance, so Taiwan does not have to play a zero-sum game in international politics.

The second “confidence” is that Taiwan can have “dignified peace.” He said security and dignity are not in conflict, but the premise of dignity is strength, and economic and technological strength is the best foundation for dignity.

He continued by saying Taiwan should not oppose (presumably the PRC) just for the sake of opposition, causing unnecessary internal friction. “Taiwan should maintain a dignified posture by using its economic advantages and negotiating skills to maintain peace with dignity.”

His third “confidence” is that Taiwan should have confidence in becoming an "Asian technology island." He claimed that Taiwan has advantages that the world needs and is helping China, the United States, and the global economy recover.

US Excuse

Gou criticized the DPP government for dealing with the military “all day long,” and the US for using the defence of Taiwan as an excuse to put all the resources and strategic planning of the Taiwan government and civilians on the path of war. The Foxconn founder asserted that Taiwan already stands at the threshold of being just such a technology island, in accordance with his third "confidence".

After laying out those “three confidences”, he summarized what he hoped to achieve. He asked if the relationship between China and the United States is only about politics.

He asked: besides war, weapons, and national defence, is there another way? He again warned against the “crisis” of Taiwan becoming just an “ammunition dump.”

Gou has touched on similar themes in the past. At one point he said said, “We shouldn’t buy too many weapons from the United States. If you have no knife and no gun, you’re less likely to get beaten.”

He later tried to walk back those comments, saying that Taiwan should focus on developing high-tech indigenous weaponry … presumably to be built by his own company. Reportedly, however, Taiwan’s military has refused to buy from Foxconn due to Gou and the company’s close ties to China.

Under Gou's watch, Foxconn grew to become the largest private employer in China, and remains so today. In order to grow that big in China, Gou had to develop excellent relationships high up in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). He reportedly has amicable personal ties with Xi Jinping (習近平), whom he has met many times.

Seeking Chinese annexation?

Is Gou wildly naive or shrewdly trying to sell out Taiwan in order to achieve annexation to China?

It’s worth noting that this is totally at odds with the official position of the KMT, which under Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) has been promoting a “2D” strategy of “dialogue” with China and “deterrence” backed up by a strong national defence and good relations with the United States and Japan. Chu backs a strong Republic of China.

The elephant in the room that Gou doesn’t address is that the Chinese side will only negotiate if it is given more concessions on Taiwan’s sovereignty or moves the ball forward towards annexation.

If you’re standing between two big people armed to the teeth, you don’t want to stand equidistant from each other if one wants to beat and rob you, and the other is a close friend who shares your values and values your continued existence. Lai Ching-te, Ko Wen-je and Eric Chu are all well aware of this, and have stated so on many occasions.

The idea that Taiwan’s tech industry or the so-called “silicon shield” can protect Taiwan is pure fantasy. The only thing that deters dictators like Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin is the fear of losing their own domestic power.

To credibly deter the CCP, Taiwan needs to speed up hardening the country both militarily and on the civilian side. It also needs to strengthen relationships with friends like Japan, Australia and most especially the United States, which has pledged to support Taiwan.

If you support being annexed by the giant, Communist dictatorship next door, then vote for Terry Gou. Otherwise, view him as a seriously dangerous threat.