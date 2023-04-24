Taipei Children’s Amusement Park and Maokong Gondola offer buy-1-get-1 deals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Children’s Amusement Park (TCAP) and Maokong Gondola are capitalizing on the central government’s cash giveaway program by offering a buy-1-get-1-free deal between April 20 and June 30, according to a press release by Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC).

Individuals whose names contain a character or sound that coincides with any of the following characters “全、民、共、享、普、發、六(陸)、千" can purchase a 1-day Fun Pass for NT$200 (US$6.6) and receive another one for free at TCAP. The ticket is only valid on the day of purchase and on weekdays, and each individual is limited to a single purchase each day.

Pass holders have unlimited access to 13 major park attractions, including the Radial Flying Chairs, Roller Coaster, Bumper Cars, Free Fall, and Pirate Ship.

The same rules also apply to the NT$260 Maokong Gondola 1-Day Fun Pass. Pass holders can enjoy unlimited rides on the gondola, which is a great way to visit destinations across the mountainous area, TRTC said.

For flower-viewing enthusiasts, the flowers of tung trees are gradually entering full bloom. Visitors can also sip delicious Iron Goddess tea at their favorite tea shops, according to the release.

For more details, call TRTC’s 24-hour customer service hotline (02-218-12345) or visit the company’s website.



(TRTC photos)