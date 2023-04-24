Chinese aircraft carrier to pass through waters southeast of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy aircraft carrier Shandong is expected to pass through waters near Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced on Monday afternoon (April 24).

The MND wrote in a press release that according to intelligence obtained through surveillance, a fleet led by Shandong conducting training activities in the western Pacific region was located around 120 nautical miles southeast of Eluanbi. The fleet is expected to travel through waters southeast of Taiwan.

The navy, air force, and ground-based radar systems will be tracking the fleet’s location and activities, the MND wrote.