'Copycat Killer' becomes 1st Taiwanese show on Netflix top list

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The detective fiction series "Copycat Killer" is the first Taiwanese Netflix production to be listed at the No. 2 position on the platform's non-English rankings.

The suspense series "Copycat Killer" starring Wu Kang-ren (吳慷仁) as prosecutor Kuo Hsiao-chi has achieved success as the first Taiwanese Netflix production to break the top 10 in its non-English speaking ratings. Producer Phil Tang (湯昇榮) told CNA that dubbing the show in seven languages in advance has been effective in expanding the audience internationally.

Now translated into more than 30 languages, the series has entered markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America.

Tang said that he was most surprised by the show's popularity in Middle Eastern countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. When Tang traveled to Dubai in 2022, he found that local TV stations were already broadcasting South Korean dramas and that "We (Taiwan) also have to open up our imagination to the global market."

The thriller, which premiered in March, is adapted from an award-winning novel by Miyuki Miyabe. It is set in the 1990s in Taiwan and follows prosecutor Kuo as he finds himself tangled in a game of cat and mouse with a serial killer called "Noh."



"Copycat Killer" was ranked No. 2 from April 3-9. (Netflix screenshot)