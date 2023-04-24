Ferry services between Taiwan’s Tainan and Penghu to resume from May 3

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The high-speed passenger ship Natchan Rera will resume operation for this year's sailing season on May 3, plying the route between Tainan’s Anping Harbor and the outlying island county of Penghu three days a week, according to a press release from Tainan’s Tourism and Travel Bureau.

Penghu, an archipelago made up of 97 islands, is located in the middle of the Taiwan Strait.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the resumption of the Natchan Rera will provide tourists with more travel options. Tourists are welcome to stay in Tainan for one night before boarding the vessel for Penghu the next day.

Beginning from May 3, the passenger ship will sail every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The vessel will leave Anping Harbor at 9 a.m. and return from Magong Harbor at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. On Sundays, the ship will depart from Anping Harbor at 2:30 p.m. and return from Magong Harbor at 8 p.m.

The fare categories are divided into three categories — economy class, business class, and first class. The fare for an economy class round trip is NT$2,000 (US$65) (NT$1,000 for a one-way trip), while the fares for a business class round trip and first class round trip are NT$3,000 (US$98) and NT$4,000 (US$130), respectively, according to the release.

Passengers can bring their motorcycles with a range below 250 cc on the ship by paying a surcharge of NT$750 (US$24.75) per single trip. The vessel can travel up to 70 kilometers per hour and has a capacity of carrying 800 passengers. The voyage takes about two hours.

This year's sailing season is expected to end in October but can be adjusted based on the market demand assessment, per the release. For booking Natchan Rera tickets, visit this website.