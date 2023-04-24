Taiwan commits to reducing single-use travel items by 2025

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said on Monday (April 24) that restrictions on the use of single-use disposable travel items will be announced on July 1 and fully implemented by 2025.

The draft, titled "Restrictions and Implementation Guidelines for Single-Use Items in Accommodation Facilities," was introduced by EPA Director Chang Tzi-chin (張子敬) at the Legislative Yuan's Committee on Social Welfare and Health. This move is expected to impact approximately 14,000 businesses once implemented in 2025, reported CNA.

Wang Yueh-bin (王嶽斌), Deputy Director of the EPA Department of Environmental Monitoring and Information Management, said the new regulations target single-use plastic items like packaging and containers. Businesses will need to use larger bottles and offer environmentally friendly room options with prices set by the room provider.

Wang says that by replacing single-use items, such as shampoo, shower gel, and lotion, with larger bottles, plastic consumption can be reduced by 30%. Additionally, eco-friendly rooms should not display the "6 small items," which include toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, shower caps, razors, and shaving foam. Instead, guests will be encouraged to bring their own toiletries.

Phase two of Taiwan's Diversified Waste Management Plan, which has been approved by the Executive Yuan and runs until 2028, aims to improve waste disposal. Chang said that Taiwan generated 11.24 million tonnes of general waste (household waste), including 5.84 million tonnes of recyclable materials, 490,000 tonnes of food waste, and 220,000 tonnes of large-item waste, LTN reported. Around 4.69 million tonnes, or 41.7%, of household waste required processing.

The plan includes assisting local governments in upgrading and maintaining waste treatment plants, improving the efficiency of environmental protection facilities, optimizing management, routine transfer operations, and providing subsidies for vehicle purchases. The budget for 2024 is approximately NT$900 million (US$29.3 million).