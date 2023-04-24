DPP presidential candidate says Taiwan, China can exist as brothers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The Taiwan Strait is wide enough for Taiwan and China to exist and develop together as brothers, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Presidential Candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said on Sunday (April 23).

Lai said that as well as the Taiwan Strait being large enough to accommodate both Taiwan and China, competition between China and the U.S. could also be managed. Lai’s comments differ significantly from a recent statement made by current president President Tsai Ing-wen, (蔡英文) who said on April 7 that “it is a very clear fact that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are not affiliated with each other.”

Despite this, political scientist Fang-Yu Chen (陳方隅) told Taiwan News that Lai’s comments reflect President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) approach to cross strait relations, albeit using different language. He said the reference to brotherhood may be Lai’s attempt to distance himself from a hardline Taiwan independence reputation.

Chen said he thinks China has a worse perception of presidential candidate Lai than current president Tsai, and that he is trying to deliver a message to China that Taiwan is willing to talk.



Lai Ching-te is pictured in front of a Taiwan independence symbol. Political scientist Fang-Yu Chen says Lai is likely trying to distance himself from the "deep green" image he has cultivated in the past. (CNA photo)

“I think it most important for both President Tsai and Candidate Lai is to show the world it is China’s responsibility to maintain the peace, because it is now China that is trying to change the status quo,” Chen said. Lai’s message was possibly also meant for U.S. audiences, Chen said, adding “there are some rumors that say some Americans do not believe in Lai, and claim his Taiwan independence status will cause conflict.”

Chen said he agrees with the core message that China and Taiwan are very close to each other, but said it was China’s responsibility to allow room for more open discussion. “Clearly, if we can make friends, we will do that, Chen said, but that this can not happen as China sets the terms of interaction.

Lai made the remarks at a memorial service for Koo Kwang-min (辜寬敏), a giant of Taiwan’s democratization movement and a vocal supporter of Taiwan independence, who passed away in February.

Lai’s comments echoed the “nation of brothers” concept (兄弟之邦) promoted by Koo throughout his life, that the late politician described in terms of Chinese cultural ethics of an "older brother taking care of the younger brother, and the younger brother respecting the elder brother." Koo believed that Taiwan and China could establish a relationship with one another similar to how former British colonies maintained close relationships with Britain after gaining independence.



Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate Lai Ching-te speaks at a memorial event for Taiwan politician and independence advocate Koo Kwang-min on April 23.

Chen said he is not optimistic about Taiwan and China establishing a relationship similar to those of Britain and its former colonies, as the ideological pursuit of unifying Taiwan and China is deeply rooted in Chinese people’s minds. “China thinks a unified Taiwan is a sacred historical mission, and they teach their students this from when they are very young,” he said.

Chen said that Taiwan should show China it is willing to talk, while strengthening its own self-defense capabilities. “We cannot ignore the Chinese ambitions to annex Taiwan,” he said, adding that people like Kuomintang (KMT) presidential hopeful Terry Gou (郭台銘) and advocacy groups calling for disarmament fail to recognize this.

Foxconn founder and multi-billionaire Terry Gou has campaigned on a platform of technological development, slowing down Taiwan’s arms buildup, and increased communication with China.

Cross-strait relations look set to become a key issue going in to Taiwan’s presidential election set for January 2024, with leading figures from both of Taiwan’s major political parties framing the vote as a choice between a future of stable relations with China, or a path to military conflict. Recent research co-authored by Chen suggested that the public satisfaction with the current administration’s approach to cross-strait relations had soured, while recent high-level exchanges between Taiwan and U.S. politicians have been viewed as making Taiwan less secure by the Taiwanese people, according to a U.S. think tank survey.