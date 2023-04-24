Alexa
Taiwan Tourist Shuttle to offer half-price fares to passengers using e-tickets from May

The discount is offered to attract international tourists, promote use of public transportation

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/24 16:22
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Tourist Shuttle (台灣好行) service, which currently has a total of 64 routes covering most attractions across Taiwan, is slated to offer half-price fares to passengers using electronic tickets (e-tickets), starting from May, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau, which manages the service, announced.

The bureau said it is offering a half-price discount to both attract international tourists to Taiwan and encourage the public to travel by public transportation, CNA reported.

The bureau added that the 64 Taiwan Tourist Shuttle routes are operated by 35 bus companies. According to the bureau’s statistics, Taiwan Tourist Shuttle served a total of 703,422 passengers in the first two months of this year, averaging 350,000 passengers per month.

As for which route is the most popular, the bureau pointed out that it only has the overall passenger statistics, and does not have the occupancy rate of each route.

According to the Taiwan Tourist Shuttle service’s website, “The Taiwan Tourist Shuttle service is designed for convenient travel. From the major attractions, Taiwan train station, to High Speed Rail stations, the shuttles take passengers to the main tourist attractions in Taiwan. It is the most suitable travel method for people without a car."

For information about the 64 routes, schedules, and fares of the Taiwan Tourist Shuttle service, check out its website.

Taiwan Tourist Shuttle to offer half-price fares to passengers using e-tickets from May
(CNA photo)
