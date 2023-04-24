John Bolton purportedly coming to Taiwan at end of April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton is reportedly making plans to visit Taiwan at the end of April.

Bolton is slated to speak at two pro-Taiwanese independence events in Taipei, Radio Free Asia (RFA) cited his office as saying.

The first is a keynote speech at The World Taiwanese Congress on April 29, which is themed, "Maintaining Long-Term Peace and Security in Taiwan." The other is a keynote address at a banquet marking the Formosan Association for Public Affairs' 40th anniversary on May 1.

Bolton, who will run for president next year, has long been an ardent supporter of Taiwan and has called for the U.S. to officially recognize Taiwan as a country. Bolton previously called for the end of America’s policy of ‘strategic ambiguity,’ saying, ”We ought to be clear to China that we consider Taiwan an independent country.

He also has called for closer coordination between Taiwan and the U.S. and said this "could and should mean the stationing of American forces in Taiwan."

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington, D.C. said it will “continue to promote the deepening of Taiwan-U.S. relations in various fields” and that it welcomes “visitors from all walks of life in the United States to Taiwan,” per RFA.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) said that Bolton is well-known in U.S. political circles and anyone who supports Taiwan's path towards freedom and democracy is welcome.