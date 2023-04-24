Group seen celebrating Hitler's birthday in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of Taiwanese were seen celebrating Adolf Hitler's birthday and displaying Nazi flags at a restaurant in central Taiwan on Thursday (April 21).

At around 8 p.m. that evening, a Taiwanese citizen who works as a social media creator and goes by the handle James Curly, saw a group of five Taiwanese men posing for a photograph as they held up the flag of the German Reich and the Black Sun flag in a sauerkraut pork pot restaurant on Zhongxiao East Road Taichung City's East District. The former flag features the Nazi swastika, while the latter originated in Nazi Germany, but has since been adopted by neo-Nazi groups.

Later that night, Curly posted a photo he had taken of the men holding up the flags onto his Facebook page. In his post, he wrote that when he went to dine at the eatery that evening, they were sitting at the table next to him. When one of their party arrived late, he greeted his comrades with a Nazi salute, and they replied in kind.



Rotated and cropped photo taken from Curly's table. (James Curly photo)

After eating, Curly wrote that the men gathered in the front of the restaurant, held up the banners, and asked one of the elderly proprietors to help them take a group photo. He pointed out that just last week a tourist had drawn criticism for casually posing on the train tracks at Auschwitz that transported 1 million Jews to their deaths.

He questioned whether, given the easy access to information in the digital age, these men could be ignorant of the atrocities committed by the Nazis during World War II. He lamented that there are still people sympathetic to the Nazi cause in today's society and said that he felt sick after witnessing the spectacle in the restaurant.

Curly told Taiwan News that he overheard the men saying in Mandarin that they were celebrating Hitler's birthday, which falls on April 20.



Original photo of men with faces blurred. (James Curly photo)