Latin America 5G Market Investment Opportunities in Growing Markets 2030

The fifth generation of mobile technology, or 5G technology, is expected to revolutionize the global digital connectivity ecosystem. 5G technology is anticipated to cater to the demand and provide the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020. In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being.

The Latin America 5G market is anticipated to expand at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 121% and will be worth $6.37 billion by 2025. Mobile communication in Latin America is showing rapid expansion because of the growing use of smartphones, extensive use of data-intensive applications over the internet, such as video and social media, that are expected to expand the domination of mobile broadband.

The Latin America 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections. SIM cellular connections make up almost 99% of the market, whereas SIM M2M cellular connections are anticipated to show a growth rate of 185% during the forecasted period. For SIM cellular connections, 5G data usage per month per user is expected to be around 16GB from the time period 2020 to 2022 hence forth we have presumed fixed usage. On the other hand, for SIM M2M cellular connections, 5G data usage per month per user will be close to 1.9GB by 2019 and is expected to expand at an increasing rate.

The Latin America 5G market is classified into Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. Brazil is one of the largest markets in this region since they have been quite proactive in their exploration of the potential of 5G, and the government has partnered with Ericsson, a Swedish telecommunication technology to work on 5G and IoT (Internet of Things).

The major growth factors of the Latin America 5G market are continuous evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security and openness of mobile networks, and rapid smartphone adoption rates. By 2020, the smartphone adoption rate will be 71%, and 79% of mobile connections will be mobile broadband.

However, the current investments in 4G networks will restrain the large-scale build-out of 5G in Latin America. Additionally, Latin America has slow regulatory agencies to meet the spectrum allocation required to support the growing demand of connective devices. The key players in this market are America Movil, Oi SA, Telefonica Brasil, and Tim Participacoes.

The Latin America 5G market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the demand for higher levels of connectivity and data usage. The key players in the market will need to navigate regulatory challenges while meeting the evolving demands of consumers and businesses.

