North America 5G Market Analyzing the Impact of Changing Consumer Preferences 2030

The fifth generation of mobile technology, or 5G technology, is expected to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem. 5G is anticipated to cater to the demand and provide the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020. In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being.

The North America 5G market is expected to expand at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 77% and will be worth $127.96 billion by 2025. This growth rate is stronger than any other developed market, and it is primarily driven by higher usage of both voice and messaging services, as well as, more recent growing consumer engagement, resulting in higher levels of data usage.

The North America 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections. SIM cellular connections hold 90% of the market share, whereas SIM M2M cellular connections are anticipated to exhibit triple-digit growth rate. For SIM cellular connections, 5G data usage per month per user is expected to be around 32GB which we have expected to be saturated till 2021. On the other hand, SIM M2M cellular connections will reach around 5.3GB by 2019 and is expected to grow at an increasing rate.

The U.S. is expected to hold a significant market share because it is one of the first countries to launch commercial 5G services. The advent of 5G is expected to cause wide transformation in the U.S. technology, media, and telecom industries.

The major growth factors of the North America 5G market are broadened range of applications and services, and rapid population penetration. By 2020, it is expected that there will be more than 300 million mobile subscribers in North America, which will be 84% of North America’s population.

However, a major challenge that the North America 5G market will face is stiff price competition. The key players in this market are AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, Bell mobility, and Rogers Wireless.

The North America 5G market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the demand for higher levels of connectivity and data usage. The key players in the market will need to navigate price competition while broadening the range of applications and services to meet the needs of consumers and businesses alike.

