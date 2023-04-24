North America Wound Care Product Market Consolidation and Acquisition Trends: Implications for Investors 2030

The most recent research study on the global “North America Wound Care Product Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

North America Wound Care Product Market: Overview and Growth Opportunities

The North America wound care product market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising number of chronic diseases and easy access to new healing technologies. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% and reach USD 9.74 Billion by 2023.

The U.S. is expected to dominate the North America wound care product market due to its good reimbursement schemes and utilization of simple dressings that can heal wounds, making it less labor-intensive and cost-effective. The proportion of the aged population in the U.S. is expected to increase to nearly 24% by 2060 from its current 15%, leading to an increased investment in advanced wound care products backed by the government. Canada is expected to show slow growth within the forecasted period due to low innovation and limited product launches.

The North America wound care product market is classified into surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, and traditional wound care products by product type. Surgical wound care dominates the market due to the increasing number of surgeries resulting in a higher number of wounds.

The North America wound care products are used for chronic and acute wound care by application segment. Chronic wound care is the largest and fastest-growing segment due to the cost-effective innovations of advanced wound care products. The end-user segmentations in the North America wound care product market are hospitals and specialty wound care clinics, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare. Home healthcare is the fastest-growing segment due to its cost-effectiveness. The long-term care facilities will also have steady growth in the market, more than the Hospitals and specialty wound care clinics.

The prime factors driving the North America wound care product market are the large number of players offering wound care products in the region and the organizations’ huge investments in advanced healing technologies. The increasing cost of materials is straining profitability for many wound care companies, which are coming up with products for the developed markets.

The key players operating in this market are Acelity L.P. Inc., 3M, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., and Baxter International Inc.

The report provides an overview of the North America wound care product market, the current and forecasted market size data, and segments of the market by product type, application, and end-users. It also includes market trends, drivers, and challenges in the North America wound care product market, competitor profiles of major players operating in the market, and region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the market. The report helps in recognizing significant competitors’ business and market dynamics and responding accordingly.

