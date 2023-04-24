Europe Wound Care Product Market The Rise of E-Commerce and its Effect 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Europe Wound Care Product Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Wound Care Product Market in Europe: Overview and Growth Opportunities

The demand for wound care products in Europe is increasing due to the rising number of chronic diseases and the availability of new healing technologies. One such example is the growing popularity of combination dressings. The Europe wound care product market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% and reach USD 6.23 Billion by 2023.

Europe holds the second-largest market share of the global wound care product market, generating 27.1% of the total revenue in 2017. The European Wound Management Association has taken up several initiatives to promote advanced therapies in wound care and management, making the European Union a strong market for next-generation wound management.

The Europe wound care product market is divided into EU5 and the Rest of EU5 by country. The EU5 is expected to hold more than half of the market, mainly driven by the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, which are making significant investments in wound care. The wound care market in the EU5 countries has increased significantly from 2015 to 2018, but more robust and effective wound care solutions are needed to overcome difficulties.

The European wound care product market is classified into surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, and traditional wound care products by product type. Countries in the EU5 like the U.K. and Germany dominate the surgical wound care product market in Europe.

The European wound care products are used for chronic and acute wound care by application segment. Chronic wound care is the largest and fastest-growing segment due to cost-effective innovations in advanced wound care products. The end-user segmentations in the European wound care product market are hospitals and specialty wound care clinics, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare. Home healthcare is the fastest-growing segment due to its cost-effective nature. The long-term care facilities will also have a steady growth in the market, more than the hospitals and specialty wound care clinics.

The prime factor driving the European wound care product market is the increased thrust to provide healthcare in post-acute settings. Innovative products are being introduced to promote faster healing and avoid scarring. Sterile, anti-bacterial products are becoming popular for wound care treatments. However, the complex regulatory approval processes dampen the growth of the market.

The key players operating in this market are Smith and Nephew Plc., Mlnlycke Health Care, Coloplast Corporation, and Medtronic Public Limited Company.

The report provides an overview of the Europe wound care product market, the current and forecasted market size data, and segments of the market by product type, application, and end-users. It also includes market trends, drivers, and challenges in the Europe wound care product market, competitor profiles of major players operating in the market, and region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the market. The report helps in recognizing significant competitors’ business and market dynamics and responding accordingly.

The market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts are discussed in the report for North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa regions and/or countries.

