United States Wound Care Product Market Massive Growth Predicted Between 2023 to 2030

The report provides an overview of the wound care product market in the United States, including a forecasted market size for the various product segments, applications, and end-users. The report also discusses the key growth factors and threats, as well as the major players in the market.

The U.S. wound care product market is expected to show a single-digit growth rate during the forecasted period and is the largest wound care market in the world. The market is classified into three product types: surgical wound care, advanced wound care, and traditional wound care. The advanced wound care products segment is the fastest growing. The market is also classified into two types based on application: chronic wound care and acute wound care. Hospitals and specialty care clinics are the largest growing segment, while home healthcare is the fastest growing.

Key growth factors include the increased geriatric population, which drives demand for wound care products due to the correlation between aging and severe chronic and surgical wounds. The market is also driven by increased adoption of advanced healing technologies and rising demand for combination dressings.

Major players in the U.S. wound care product market include Smith & Nephew, Acelity L.P. Inc., 3M, and Molyncke Healthcare. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market in 2017.

The report also covers other regions and/or countries, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. It discusses market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, and more.

