Silicone Additives Market Size To Reach A Net Worth Of US$ Bn By 2031 | Dow Corning, Siltech

Global Silicone Additives Market Projected to Reach USD 2,544 Million by 2028, Driven by Increasing Demand from Automotive Industry and Personal Care Segment

According to a recent report by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the global silicone additives market was valued at USD 1,596.4 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 2,544.1 million by 2028. The growth in the market is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for paints and coatings from the automotive industry and the rising demand from plastics and composites manufacturers. Additionally, the increasing demand for personal care products due to the COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to the market growth.

Technological advancements and continuous investments in research and development are also driving the expansion of the future scope of silicone additives. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market, with many contributing industries such as paints, automobiles, food, and beverages pausing their operations due to strict lockdown guidelines.

Asia Pacific currently accounts for the largest market share in the global silicone additives market, followed by North America, where the skin and personal care industries are driving growth. The market is highly competitive, with key players such as Dow Corning, Siltech, Momentive Performance Materials, KCC Corporation, Evonik, Wacker Chemie AG, and others continually competing to gain a larger market share.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global silicone additives market are Dow Corning, Siltech, Momentive Performance Materials, KCC Corporation, BYK Additives, BRB International, Evonik, Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Elkem ASA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., ALTANA, Supreme Silicones, BYK Additives, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Applications(Defoamer, Rheology Modifier, Surfactants, Wetting & Dispersing Agents And Others)

By End-Users(Plastics & Composites, Paints & Coatings, Paper & Pulp, Personal & Homecare, Food & Beverages, Chemical Manufacturing And Oil & Gas, Agriculture And Others)

By Region(North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, And Africa)

