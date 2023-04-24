Connected Vehicle Market Experts Forecast Tremendous Upswing for Market in The Coming Decade

The most recent research study on the global “Connected Vehicle Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The global connected vehicle market is a rapidly growing industry that is expected to expand from USD 42.1 billion in 2015 to USD 122.51 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The connected passenger car market alone is expected to reach USD 75.67 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11%, while the connected truck market is expected to reach USD 46.84 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 13%. This growth is driven by increasing demand for personalized content, information, and media feeds, as well as the emergence of new technologies and opportunities in the industry.

The connected vehicle ecosystem is evolving, with global connected car manufacturers and automotive OEMs developing various connected solutions. Connectivity options such as embedded solutions, tethered solutions, and integrated solutions for connected passenger cars have increased in demand over the years. Similarly, the use of telematics and fleet management solutions for connected commercial vehicles has risen.

OEMs are bundling connected services like advanced infotainment systems and navigation features for low-end models to potentially enhance market growth and remain competitive. Technology agreements and platforming are the key initiatives adopted by the OEMs to gain market share. Many new application areas are emerging, namely usage-based insurance, vehicle diagnostics, vehicle security, and OTA updates (over-the-air updates), which are increasing efficiency for consumers and helping manufacturers achieve productivity gains.

Autonomous vehicles are becoming more widespread, with various sensors such as LIDAR and RADAR, and processors located in the vehicle providing real-time information and facilitating an autonomous driving experience. Ride-sharing companies are investing heavily and facilitating strategic collaborations to upgrade their traditional vehicles to all-electric vehicles.

However, there are also threats to the growth of the connected vehicle market. Consumers are often reluctant to pay additional costs associated with embedded connectivity and see their smartphones as the solution to many of their in-car connectivity needs. Additionally, increasing fuel prices, credit crunch, rising inflation, increasing regulations, and sluggish demand are taking a toll on the global economy and the industry.

Key players operating in the market include Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, and ZF Friedrichshafen.

The report provides an overview of the global connected vehicle market, including the evolution of connected car solutions and the connected vehicle ecosystem. It also includes a connected vehicle-integration landscape model, as well as SWOT analyses and CAGR growth rates for embedded, integrated, and tethered passenger car solutions. Additionally, the report covers the value proposition for connected passenger car services and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as fleet management solutions for connected commercial trucks.

The report also identifies key opportunities and market trends in the global connected vehicle market and includes analyses of companies’ profiles of major public and private players operating in the market. The report covers various regions and countries, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, providing market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook.

Overall, the report is a comprehensive guide for businesses seeking to understand the demand for connected vehicle products and services and to formulate product market strategies based on their position in the value chain and the optimal product/service placement. It also enables businesses to identify gap areas and address them, develop strategies based on industry and economic factors for each segment, and define competitive positioning by comparing products and services with key players in the market.

