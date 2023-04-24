Tartaric Acid Market Size Is Expected To Grow From US$ Billion In 2023 To US$ In 2031

The Global Tartaric Acid Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% and Reach USD 387 Million by 2028: Report Ocean Study

Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm, has recently published a report indicating that the global tartaric acid market was valued at USD 262.7 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 387.5 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The growth of the tartaric acid market can be attributed to the increasing demand from various end-user industries, such as wine, pharmaceuticals, and food. The report also highlights the rising awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of tartaric acid, which is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. The report further states that grapes and sun-dried raisins are the fastest-growing sources of tartaric acid in the market, with EMEA being the largest market due to the high demand for wine. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the global tartaric acid market, but it is expected to recover as markets return to normal. Finally, the report notes that the Asia Pacific region is the largest market for tartaric acid due to its growing healthcare and food industry, as well as its cheap labor costs.

Competitive Landscape

The global tartaric acid market is characterized by the presence of a few major players, thus making it a consolidated market. The tartaric acid market is highly competitive, with all the players continually competing to gain a larger market share. The key industry players operating in the global tartaric acid market are Distillerie Mazzari S.p.A, ATP Group, Merck KGaA, Omkar Specialty Chemicals, Changmao Biochemical Engineering, Tarac Technologies, PAHI, S.L., Distillerie Bonollo, The Chemical Company, U.S. Chemicals LLC, Henriette’s Herbal, Derivados Vnicos S.A, Giovanni Randi S.p.A, Industria Chimica Valenzana, Alvinesa Natural Ingredients, Comercial Quimica Sarasa SL, Anhui Hailan Biotechnology Co. Ltd, The Tartaric Chemicals Corporation, Industria Chimica Valenzana I.C.V. SpA, and Other Prominent Players.

Market Segment:

By Type(Natural Tartaric Acid And Synthetic Tartaric Acid)

By Source(Grapes & Sun-Dried Raisins, Maleic Anhydride And Others)

By Applications(Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products And Others)

By Region(North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, And Africa)

