Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size Is Slated To Reach Over US$ By The Year 2031

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.2% by 2028

The pharmaceutical packaging market is projected to experience significant growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% from 2022 to 2028, reaching around USD 250.9 billion by the end of 2028. This growth can be attributed to the increasing population, rising disposable income, and an increased focus on improving life expectancy. The adoption of biodegradable and recyclable materials by pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers, in line with a shift towards sustainability, is expected to further boost growth. Additionally, factors such as increased R&D, innovations in packaging materials, the growth of the generic market, and the trend of contract packaging are expected to contribute to market growth. One key trend driving market growth is the shift towards sustainable packaging techniques due to environmental concerns, which will boost the demand for eco-friendly packaging. In terms of type, prefill-able syringes are projected to experience the highest growth rate, followed by blister packaging. Geographically, North America dominates the market, but the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate. Finally, major players in the pharmaceutical packaging market include Amcor PLC, Gerresheimer AG, Berry Global Inc., Schott AG, and others who invest significantly in research and development activities to innovate and launch new products to strengthen their market presence.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the pharmaceutical packaging market are Amcor PLC, Gerresheimer AG, Berry Global Inc., Schott AG, AptarGroup, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Catalent, Inc., Nipro Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Westrock Company, Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Ardagh Group S. A., Constantia, CCL Industries Inc., Frank Noe Egypt LTD, Gaplast GmbH, Lonza Group LTD, Mondi Group, Nelipak Healthcare, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Type(Bottles, Blister Packs, Labels & Accessories, Caps & Closures, Medical Specialty Bags, Pre-Filled Syringes, Others)

By Raw Material(Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass, Metals, Others)

By Drug Delivery Mode(Oral Drug Delivery Packaging, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging, Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging, Injectable Packaging, Others)

By Product Type(Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

