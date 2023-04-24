Methacrylate Monomer Market Size Is Expected To Rise At A CAGR Of To Reach US$ Bn By 2031

The market for methacrylate monomer is projected to increase due to high demand from several industries, including automotive, electronics, architecture, and construction. According to a recent report from Report Ocean, the global methacrylate monomer market was worth USD 8,089 million in 2021 and is expected to reach up to USD 11,672 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period of 2022-2028. Methacrylate is used in a variety of applications, such as coatings, paints, inks, elastomers, adhesives, and others, and is the building block for a wide range of acrylic applications found worldwide. Methacrylate-based monomers are also used in medicinal and dental applications, and the rising demand in these industries is driving up the demand for methacrylate monomers. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in the global methacrylate monomer market in 2021 due to the growing demand from the region’s automotive, construction, and aerospace industry. The global methacrylate monomer market is highly competitive, with key players including Mitsubishi Chemical, Evonik Industries, Dow Chemical, Eastman Chemical Company, and Sumitomo Chemical.

Competitive Landscape

The global methacrylate monomer market is a highly competitive market, with all the players continually competing to gain a larger market share. The key players operating in the global methacrylate monomer market are Mitsubishi Chemical, Evonik Industries, Dow Chemical, Eastman Chemical Company, Sumitomo Chemical, LG Chem, Arkema, Hitachi Chemical, Nippon Shokubai, Chi Mei Corporation, BASF SE Esstech Inc., Melrob Group, Fushun Anxin Chemical Co. Ltd., MPD Chemicals LLC, Norquay Technology, GELEST INC., KURARAY CO. LTD., Chi Mei Corporation, Ted Pella Inc. and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Derivatives(Methyl Methacrylate, Butyl Methacrylate, Ethyl Methacrylate, Stearyl Methacrylate, And Others.)

By Applications(Acrylic Sheets, Molding, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Composites, Additives, And Others)

By End-Users(Automotive, Architecture & Construction, Electronics, It & Communication, Healthcare, Industrial And Others)

By Region(North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, And Africa)

