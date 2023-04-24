Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach A Value Of $ Billion By 2031 | SABIC, Eastman Chemical

The global market for Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) is expected to grow from USD 54.8 billion in 2021 to USD 78.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The growth of the PTA market is driven by the increasing demand for polyester fibers and PET in packaging and bottling industries, as well as the trend of urbanization and industrialization. PTA has a wide range of applications in various sectors, including food and beverage packaging, pharmaceuticals packaging, textile, etc. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest growing market due to the increasing consumption of PET bottles and polyester fiber and yarn. The market was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but PTA found immense application in the production of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits. The key players operating in the global PTA market are British Petroleum, Reliance Industries, Sinopec, Indorama Ventures Public Company, SABIC, Eastman Chemical, India Oil, Lotte Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical, Petkim Petrokimya Holding, JBF Petrochemicals, MCPI, and Jiaxing Petro.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR262

Competitive Landscape:

The global purified terephthalic market is a highly fragmented market. The key players of the market account for about a little over one-third of the global revenue. The purified terephthalic acid market is highly competitive, with all the players continually competing to gain a larger market share. The key players operating in the global purified terephthalic acid market are British Petroleum, Reliance Industries, Sinopec, Indorama Ventures Public Company, SABIC, Eastman Chemical, India Oil, Lotte Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical, Petkim Petrokimya Holding, JBF Petrochemicals, MCPI, Jiaxing Petrochemical, China Prosperity (Jiangyin), Petrochemical, Hanwha General Chemical, Hengli Petrochemical, DuPont, Formosa Plastics Chemicals, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Application(Polyester (Fiber & Yarn Grade, Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet) Grade, Film Grade), Polybutylene Terephthalate (Pbt), Plasticizers, Others)

By End-Use Industry(Textile, Pet Bottles, Packaging, Others)

By Region(North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, And Africa)

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR262

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Reasons to Buy:

Informed decision-making: Market research reports provide valuable insights into industry trends, customer behavior, and competitor analysis. This information can help businesses make informed decisions about product development, pricing, and marketing strategies.

Competitive advantage: By identifying market gaps and opportunities, market research reports can provide a competitive advantage that can help businesses differentiate themselves from their competitors and gain a larger share of the market.

Industry expertise: Market research reports are prepared by industry experts who have a deep understanding of the market and its dynamics. These reports provide an unbiased and objective view of the industry, which can be invaluable for businesses that want to gain a deeper understanding of the market.

Saves time and money: Conducting market research can be time-consuming and expensive. By purchasing a market research report, businesses can save time and money by accessing a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the market.Risk management : Market research reports can help businesses manage risks associated with market entry, product development, and expansion. By providing a detailed analysis of the market and its trends, businesses can make informed decisions that minimize risks and maximize returns.

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR262

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com

Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide market

Lactic Acids market

Fermented Food and Ingredients market

Canned Tuna market

Instant Coffee market

Organic Infant Formula market

Food Grade Lubricants market