Polypropylene Market Size Outlook 2023 And Forecast To 2031 | Exxon Mobil Corporation.; DuPont

The global polypropylene market is expected to reach USD 115.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022-2028, according to a recent study by Report Ocean. The growth is primarily driven by the rising use of polypropylene in industries such as raffia, fiber, film & sheet, and the automotive industry, where it is used to manufacture lightweight vehicles. The packaging industry dominated the polypropylene market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period, followed by the automotive industry. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest growing market for polypropylene, driven by demand from the packaging and automotive sectors, particularly in India, China, and Japan. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the market, with the decline in demand and production from important end-user industries. The key players operating in the global polypropylene market include LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, SABIC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and DuPont.

Competitive Landscape

The global polypropylene market is a fragmented market.The key players operating in the global Polypropylene market are LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; SABIC; Exxon Mobil Corporation.; DuPont.; INEOS Capital Limited.; Total; Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.; China Petrochemical Corporation; LG Chem.; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.; Eastman Chemical Company; BASF SE; Reliance Industries Limited.; Westlake Chemical Corporation; Braskem; Haldia Petrochemicals Limited; LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION.; Trinseo.; HPCL- Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL); Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL)other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Type(Homopolymer And Copolymer)

By Process(Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Extrusion And Others)

By Application(Fiber, Film And Sheet, Raffia, Foam, Tape, Others)

By Chemical Structure(Isotactic, Syndiotactic And Atactic)

By End-Use(Packaging, Building And Construction, Automotive, Furniture, Electrical And Electronics, Medical, Others)

By Region(North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, And Africa)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

