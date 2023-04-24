Lead acid Battery Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach A Value Of $ Billion By 2023

The Lead-Acid Battery Market: Growth, Market Size, and Key Players

The lead-acid battery market is a dominant force in the global battery market, valued at USD 43.1 billion in 2021 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030, reaching USD 72.7 billion. This market segment enjoys a competitive advantage due to its mature technology, high safety, high recycling efficiency, applicable temperature bandwidth, stable voltage, right combination consistency, and low price. The report includes major market players, such as Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Company, Enersys, Exide Industries Limited, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hankook AtlasBX Co. Ltd., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., and Teledyne Technologies Inc.

The report aims to provide qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The study defines market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and forecasts the values to the coming eight years. Additionally, the report identifies driving factors and challenges that will define the future growth of the market, available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, and a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The lead-acid battery market is segmented by application, product, construction method, and region. By application, the market is segmented into automotive, UPA, telecom, and others. By product, the market is segmented into SLI, stationary, and motive. By construction method, the market is segmented into flooded and valve-regulated sealed lead-acid battery (VRLA). The report includes a detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment.

The report covers the following regions: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, ROE), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), and the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA).

The historical years for the study are 2017 and 2020, the base year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022 to 2030. The report is intended for key consulting companies and advisors, large, medium-sized, and small enterprises, venture capitalists, value-added resellers (VARs), third-party knowledge providers, investment bankers, and investors.

