Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Size Growth To US$ Billion By 2031

The Market for Fire-Resistant Fabrics: Valuation, Growth, and Trends

The market size for fire-resistant fabrics on a global scale was estimated to be worth USD 9.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to increase to USD 14.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for fire-resistant fabrics in industries such as construction, chemical, and electrical, where the risk of fire accidents and exposure to fire is high.

The report highlights major market players such as E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, Kaneka Corporation, PBI Performance Products Inc., Royal TenCate N.V., Teijin Ltd., Westex By Milliken, Gun EI Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Lenzing Ag, Solvay S.A., and W.L. Gore Associates Inc.

The study aims to provide market sizes for various segments and countries in recent years and project their values for the next eight years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each region and country analyzed. Moreover, the report provides detailed information about the driving factors and challenges that will impact the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also explores available opportunities in micro-markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The market segments and sub-segments covered in the report are divided by type (treated fire-resistant fabrics and inherent fire-resistant fabrics), application (apparel and non-apparel), and end-user industry (industrial, defense & public safety services, transport, railway, aerospace, marine, automotive, and others).

The report also covers the market on a regional basis, including North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rusia, and ROE), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America), and the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA).

The historical years considered for the study are 2017 and 2020, with 2021 as the base year and a forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

The report’s target audience includes key consulting companies and advisors, large, medium-sized, and small enterprises, venture capitalists, value-added resellers (VARs), third-party knowledge providers, investment bankers, and investors.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

