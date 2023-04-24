Cannabis Testing Market Size Value Of US$ Million In The Year 2023 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, DigiPath Inc

“The Global Cannabis Testing Market: Growing at a CAGR of 12.8% with a Projected Valuation of USD 2500.2 Million by 2030

The global cannabis testing market has been valued at USD 1010.4 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2500.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The growth of the market can be attributed to the legalization of cannabis for medical use in various countries and the increasing number of cannabis testing laboratories. The market report includes major players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, DigiPath Inc, and Steep Hill Inc, among others.

The report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market size for different segments and countries over recent years and forecast the values for the coming eight years. The study incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each region and country involved. The report also covers driving factors, challenges, and opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The market is segmented by product and software, testing procedures, end-user, and region. The product and software segment includes analytical instruments, spectroscopy instruments, consumables, software, and services. The testing procedures segment includes potency testing, terpene profiling, residual solvent analysis, microbial analysis, pesticide screening, heavy metal testing, and other services. The end-user segment includes testing laboratories, research institutes, drug manufacturers and dispensaries, and cannabis cultivators/growers.

The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report provides a detailed analysis of each region, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

The historical years considered for the study are 2017 and 2020, with the base year being 2021 and the forecast period being 2022 to 2030. The target audience for the report includes key consulting companies and advisors, large, medium-sized, and small enterprises, venture capitalists, value-added resellers, third-party knowledge providers, investment bankers, and investors.”

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

DigiPath Inc

Steep Hill Inc.

SC Laboratories Inc

PharmLabs LLC

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

Merck KGaA

Restek Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc

Waters Corporation

Hamilton Company

CanMedLabs

Agilent Technologies Inc

