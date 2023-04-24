Chiral Chromatography Column Market Size To Reach A Net Worth Of US$ Bn By 2031

The global chiral chromatography column market witnessed a valuation of USD 91.9 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2030, reaching USD 180.1 million by 2030. The market growth can be attributed to various factors, including R&D investments by government bodies and private sectors like pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, research in life science-related activities, and drug development.

This report includes major market players such as Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Perkin Elmer, Shimadzu Corporation, GL Sciences, Phenomenex, Cytiva, ES Industries, Daicel Corporation, Merk Group, and Sartorius Group.

The chiral chromatography column market is segmented by type (pre-packed column and empty column), material (metal, glass, and plastic), technology (liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, thin-layer chromatography, supercritical fluid chromatography, and other technologies), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The study covers historical years 2017 and 2020, the base year 2021, and the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

