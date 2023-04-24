Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size Value Of US$ Million In The Year 2023

The global desalting and buffer exchange market is expected to experience significant growth, with a value of USD 850.6 million in 2021 and a projected value of USD 1,706.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and the rising R&D investments made by the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry.

The report includes major market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, General Electric Inc, Repligen Corporation, Bio-works technologies AB, and Avantor Inc. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained based on product (kits, cassettes & cartridges, spin columns, filter plates, membrane filters, and other consumables and accessories), technique (filtration, chromatography, and precipitation), and application (bioprocess application and diagnostic application).

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The regions covered in the report include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rusia, and ROE), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA). The years considered for the study are 2017, 2020 (historical year), 2021 (base year), and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2030.

The target audience of this report includes key consulting companies & advisors, large, medium-sized, and small enterprises, venture capitalists, value-added resellers (VARs), third-party knowledge providers, investment bankers, and investors.

