In-vivo Toxicology Market Size To Reach A Net Worth Of US$ Bn By 2031

The global in-vivo toxicology market is expected to experience significant growth from USD 5.3 billion in 2021 to USD 8.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for toxicology testing in the early stages of drug development and an increase in R&D investments. The report includes major market players such as Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Charles River, Covance, The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences Inc, Eurofins Scientific, Envigo, and Dynamic Systems Inc. The study aims to define the market sizes of various segments and countries in recent years and forecast the values for the next eight years.

The report incorporates qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country involved in the study. The report also provides information on driving factors, challenges, and opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest. The market is segmented by product and services, testing type, toxicity endpoints, and region. The target audience includes key consulting companies and advisors, large, medium-sized, and small enterprises, venture capitalists, value-added resellers (VARs), third-party knowledge providers, investment bankers, and investors.

Major market player included in this report are:

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Charles River

Covance

The Jackson Laboratory

Taconic Biosciences Inc

Eurofins Scientific

Envigoand Dynamic Systems Inc

By Product & Services

Consumables

Reagents and Kits

Animal Models

Instruments

By Testing Type

Chronic Toxicity Testing

Sub-chronic Toxicity Testing

Sub-acute Toxicity Testing

Acute Toxicity Testing

By Toxicity Endpoints

Immunotoxicity

Systemic Toxicity

Carcinogenicity

Genotoxicity

Developmental and Reproductive Toxicity

Other Toxicity Endpoints

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

