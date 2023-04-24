Guatemala president arrives in Taiwan to reaffirm bilateral ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Guatemala President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla arrived in Taiwan at 5:24 a.m. Monday morning (April 24) for a 4-day state visit.

Giammattei is leading a delegation including Congress President Shirley Joanna Rivera Zaldana, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mario Adolfo Bucaro Flores, Minister of Finance Edwin Oswaldo Martinez Cameros, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Edgar Rene de Leon Moreno, and Minister of Economy Janio Moacyr Rosales Alegria.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will welcome him with full military honors and treat him to a state banquet, as well as award him with a medal. The two leaders will exchange views on bilateral cooperation and common concerns, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Over the course of his trip, Giammattei will also attend a banquet hosted by Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), meet with Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun (游錫堃), greet Guatemalan students studying in Taiwan, visit the Taichung-based company RAC Electric Vehicles Inc., and attend the opening ceremony of two events promoting Guatemalan coffee.

Taiwan and Guatemala have close and friendly relations, MOFA said, adding that Giammattei has demonstrated his steadfast support for Taiwan's international participation through practical actions over the years. In addition, the two countries have jointly promoted cooperation projects in various fields, boosting social and economic development in Guatemala, benefiting local communities, and gaining widespread recognition and gratitude.

Earlier this month, Tsai embarked on a Central America trip to bolster ties with its remaining regional allies, Guatemala and Belize.