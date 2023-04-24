Taiwan to partially end hook turn rule for scooters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) is planning on partially phasing out the two-stage left turn regulation for scooters in a bid to improve traffic safety.

According to statistics from the MOTC, the number of deaths from accidents involving scooters last year reached nearly 2,000, accounting for more than half of the over 3,000 traffic-related deaths reported that year. In order to lower the rate of scooter accidents, Transportation Minister Wang Kuo-tsai (王國材) said that the two-stage left turn rule can be reassessed in accordance with local conditions.

Last year, there were a total of 375,632 traffic accidents, resulting in 498,887 injuries and 3,085 deaths, the most seen in 10 years. Of these deaths, 1,954 were fatalities involving scooters, accounting for more than half of the death toll, based on MOTC statistics.

In order to improve scooter safety, Wang said in an interview with Liberty Times aired on Friday (April 21) that if the proper opening of the right of way can make scooters safer, some adjustments should be made. In coordination with local governments, Wang said the ministry has conducted a joint review of traffic laws, such as the two-stage left turn or hook turn, and the ban on scooters on the inner fast lane.

Wang pointed out that in the past, it was better for scooters to not be in the fast lane, but because of this, there were many conflicts between scooters and buses and large vehicles. Therefore, Wang said that, based on safety considerations, the ministry hopes that the right of way can be opened to scooters, as long as it is appropriate.

Starting in Taipei in 1985, and eventually spreading across the country, scooters or motorcycles under 250 cc have been banned from making direct left turns on roads with two or more lanes. Instead, scooter drivers must first drive ahead to the intersection to their right and make a "fishhook" maneuver in which they essentially drive in front of the zebra crossing and then make a hard turn to the left into a special box designated for those wanting to make a left turn. Then they must wait for the green right before going straight into their originally desired direction.

The procedure essentially breaks up a left turn into two stages and two different traffic lights. The idea is that because scooters are supposed to drive on the far right of the road, making a direct left turn across multiple lanes was considered dangerous, thus the idea was proposed to break it into stages.

Unfortunately, for pedestrians, scooter drivers often drive on the zebra crossing when making the fishhook turn, and they also make the turn very suddenly, nearly running into pedestrians, cyclists, or even other vehicles going straight through the intersection.