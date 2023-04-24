Zoho Launches New Unified Communications Platform and Collaboration Technology for Zoho Workplace

Zoho Workplace achieves 38% YoY Revenue Growth in APAC and 16 Million+ Users Worldwide

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 April 2023 - Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its new collaboration experience, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization's overall digital adoption.



Commenting on the continued innovation, Gibu Mathew, VP and GM of Zoho APAC notes, "In the past year, Zoho Workplace adoption has accelerated in the APAC region as businesses of all sizes transition to digital-forward, hybrid work. With a clear focus on continued innovation, Zoho is well-positioned to be a growth partner for businesses. The goal of Zoho Workplace is to enable businesses to unify their work to a point where the line between apps disappears. It's heartening to see so many new businesses join the Zoho family, using Zoho Workplace as their customizable center of gravity."Zoho Workplace has grown 38% year-over-year in APAC and now has more than 16 million users worldwide. This substantial growth is attributed to increasing business demand for simplified, streamlined solutions that maintain utmost standards for user privacy as well as rising costs from other collaboration platform providers. Additionally, migrations from Google, Microsoft and GoDaddy to Zoho Workplace almost doubled in 2022.Zoho Workplace Pricing:Zoho Workplace is available in three editions: Standard is $3 per user per month. Professional is $6 per user per month. Zoho Mail is $1 per user per month. For more information, please visit: https://www.zoho.com/workplace/ Zoho Privacy PledgeZoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company owns and operates its data centers, ensuring complete oversight of customer data, privacy, and security. More than 80 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit: https://www.zoho.com/privacy-commitment.html

About Zoho

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with international headquarters in Chennai, India, Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit: www.zoho.com

