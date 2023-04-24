Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size and Share in 2023: A Comprehensive Overview 2031

As per the latest report By Quadintel Research titled ” Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis and Forecast from 2023 to 2031″, the industry is experiencing substantial growth and offers immense potential for investors and stakeholders. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market, covering a comprehensive range of factors that impact the market’s growth trajectory.

This Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market has recently been analyzed in a market research report, which segments it based on Regions, Country, Company, and other Segments. Key Players are currently dominating the global market and have implemented various strategies to increase their market share and strengthen their position in the industry. This report can serve as a valuable resource for stakeholders and other participants in Internet of Things (IoT) Security market to gain a competitive advantage for their business needs.

The internet of things (IoT) market was valued at USD 1490.34 million in 2019, and it is anticipated to reach The arising applications and plans of action, combined with the falling gadget costs, have been driving the reception pace of IoT, which is, subsequently, affecting the quantity of associated gadgets, like associated vehicles, machines, meters, wearable, and purchaser hardware.

Highlights: The need to keep connected devices safe is growing as people become more reliant on them. Ericsson estimates that by 2022, the number of IoT devices with cellular connections will reach 1.5 billion, up from 400 million in 2016. The industry’s increased focus on deploying a connected ecosystem and the standardization of 3GPP cellular IoT technologies are expected to drive this robust growth.

Symantec Corp., for example, introduced a new service in 2019 that enables its Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) solution and Amazon’s AMZN GuardDuty to provide automated remediation and enhanced threat intelligence for workloads and storage hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS customers will be able to automate and streamline essential aspects of cloud security thanks to this new service, which is anticipated to assist businesses in navigating the intricate security landscape.

The market is being driven by a number of factors, including the rise of smart cities and the rising number of data breaches.

However, the market’s expansion is hampered by factors such as a lack of skilled labor and a lack of awareness regarding the significance of IoT security solutions.

Key Market Trends Network Security Is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate IoT networks are the most important targets and issues for businesses worldwide. The organization security portion covers different subsegments, like firewalls, servers, VPN, IDS, IPS, WIDPS, passage, and organization equipment. Attacks on enterprise networks are raising security concerns as businesses increasingly adopt BYOD and IoTs. For instance, the value of the global market for network hardware in fiscal 2018 was USD 181 billion, as reported by IT Candor. Hardware for the enterprise network alone was worth 52 billion USD.

The IBM X-Force threat intelligence report indicates that there was a 5,400% increase in the number of IoT vulnerabilities in 2018 compared to just five years earlier. The 2016 Mirai attack is a well-known illustration of how IoT can be used to attack servers. The botnet that the malware used sent 1TB of data per second to the vendor’s servers from over 150,000 devices.

The majority of IoT-based attacks have so far been DDoS-based. As per report, three sorts of DDoS related malware, like LightAidra, Kaiten, and Mirai, on the whole represented almost 80% of the long term s IoT assaults.

In the market, numerous vendors place a strong emphasis on offering solutions that are tailored to address network security issues. Through the firewall, Palo Alto Networks, for instance, provides integrated IoT security; Palo Alto Networks’ recent acquisition of Zingbox was the reason for the capability. Over the course of the forecast period, such initiatives by a variety of vendors are anticipated to lessen network threats and propel market demand for the network security sector.

Due to the development of smart city projects in the region, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share for the adoption of IoT. The huge industrialization and the rising number of cell phone clients in Asia-Pacific likewise demonstrate that the locale is supposed to observe critical development.

By 2022, the region may have 2.6 billion internet users-62 percent of the population-up from 1.7 billion in 2017 (41 percent of the population), according to the Cisco VNI report. By 2022, the region is expected to have 13.1 billion connected devices, up from 8.6 billion in 2017. However, compared to the rest of the world, Asia-Pacific is 35% more likely to be the target of sophisticated cyberattacks, according to a report.

The number of cyberattacks on IoT devices has risen significantly, according to the National Institute of Information and Communication Technology (NIICT). By 2020, the number of devices targeted by cyberattacks could reach 30 billion, up from 15 billion in 2015. IoT security solutions are being implemented by the government and other relevant organizations in response to such incidents to lessen the damage.

China’s technological innovation has resulted in an increase in Chinese consumers’ demand for smart homes in the IoT market. Lighting control systems, security systems, audio and video entertainment systems, home appliances, and other components make up the nation’s central smart home systems.

Landscape of Competitors There are a few significant global players operating in the IoT Security market, which is moderately competitive. Some players currently hold the majority of the market’s share.

However, new players are increasing their market presence and expanding their business footprint in emerging economies as a result of improvements in security access to industrial services. Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Trustwave Holdings, and Thales Group (Gemalto NV) are just a few of the major players in the market. Others include these companies as well.

The cloud-based cybersecurity platform that serves as the foundation for Trustwave’s managed security services, products, and other cybersecurity offerings was announced in September 2019. The Trustwave Fusion platform was designed specifically to meet the needs of the enterprise, where it is involved in operations as it embraces digital transformation and contends with a security landscape that is constantly changing.

A new service for Symantec’s Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) and Amazon Guard Duty that provides automated remediation and enhanced threat intelligence for AWS workloads and storage was announced by Symantec Corp. in June 2019. This new assistance will assist ventures with exploring the perplexing security scene, permitting AWS clients to computerize and smooth out key parts of cloud security.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

