North America Conjugate Vaccine Market Growth Projections and Opportunities for 2023-2030

Conjugate vaccines have revolutionized the way we protect ourselves against invasive diseases caused by bacteria. These vaccines are composed of bacterial capsular polysaccharides that are attached to a protein, which enhances the body’s immune response and provides protection against a wide range of diseases.

North America is one of the leading markets for conjugate vaccines, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 16.26 Billion by 2023, with a volume of 286.63 million units expanding at a CAGR of 3%. The market is segmented based on disease indication into pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal, and others. The highest penetration among pediatrics in North America was in the case of DTP vaccines. The market is also segmented based on end-users into pediatric and adult, and based on countries into the U.S. and Canada.

The rise in demand for pneumococcal, meningococcal vaccines, and other conjugate vaccines are considered key growth factors for the North American conjugate vaccine market. Improved diagnosis and treatment have also led to an increase in the effectiveness of administered vaccines, thereby increasing the demand for the product and leading to an increase in market sales. Recommended vaccines and dosages are regularly updated to comply with prevalent serogroups of infectious agents, such as those listed in the CDC’s immunization schedule for US citizens.

The North America conjugate vaccine market is a saturated market, which limits the scope for significant growth. Additionally, the decrease in the population above 65 years of age, from 53,000,000 in 2014 to 51,900,000 in 2016, has resulted in a reduced demand for adult vaccines. The overall penetration rate for the adult segment is lower than that of the pediatric segment.

Major players operating in the North American market include GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, among others. The report provides an overview of the North America conjugate vaccine market, market drivers and challenges, historical, current, and forecasted market size data for North America based on disease indication and end-users, as well as for individual countries. It also includes an analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the North American market.

Buying the report would help in understanding the demand for conjugate vaccines, country-specific market size and observations for each segment, developing strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments, evaluating the value chain, recognizing the key competitors, identifying initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies, and defining the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market. The report further provides insights into market opportunity, competition, new technology innovations, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for regions and countries such as Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

