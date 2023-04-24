U.S. Conjugate Vaccine Market Latest Industry Trends and Future Forecasts for 2023-2030

The most recent research study on the global “U.S. Conjugate Vaccine Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The report provides an overview of the U.S. market for conjugate vaccines, which are a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide attached to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. The U.S. is one of the leading markets for conjugate vaccines, with scheduled vaccination of conjugate vaccines helping to eradicate health disparities and lower the rate of incidence of diseases.

The market is segmented based on disease indication, with the highest penetration among paediatrics being that of DTP vaccines, and based on end user, into paediatric and adult segments. The U.S. is expected to be one of the most significant markets for conjugate vaccines during the forecast period, due to a rise in demand for pneumococcal, meningococcal vaccines, and other conjugate vaccines. Increased diagnosis and treatments would fuel the conjugate vaccines market.

However, the market is limited by saturation, and the overall penetration rates for the adult segment are lower than that of the paediatric segment. Major conjugate vaccine providers operating in the market include GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, and others.

The report provides historical, current, and forecasted market size data for the U.S. based on disease indication and end user, as well as analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the U.S. market. The report also discusses market drivers and challenges, market trends, and initiatives and growth strategies taken up by major companies.

The report covers the U.S., as well as regions and countries including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

