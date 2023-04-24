EU5 5G Market Share Analysis: Understanding the Competitive Landscape 2030

The most recent research study on the global “EU5 5G Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The fifth generation of mobile technology, or 5G, is expected to revolutionize the global digital connectivity ecosystem, driving a connected society and socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability, and well-being. The EU5 5G market is anticipated to show a triple-digit growth rate during the forecasted period, with the European Commission launching a 5G action plan under its digital market strategy in 2016 to facilitate the adoption of this cutting-edge wireless technology.

European countries have been investing heavily in LTE-advanced networks since 2013, with continuous deployment leading to the facilitation of new services and the shutdown of 2G and 3G networks. This collective advancement is expected to drive 5G connections in the EU5 region, which is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections, with SIM cellular connections holding the majority of the market share.

Continuous evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security, and openness of mobile networks are the major growth factors driving the EU5 5G market, with the region looking to take up a leadership role in this space. The lack of economies of scale in national markets compared to the U.S. or emerging markets in Asia such as China and India presents a major challenge for EU5 developers and internet companies.

Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, Vodafone, Orange, and BT are the key players in the EU5 5G market, which is expected to outrun 4G adoption, with 75% of the population in the EU5 countries expected to be under 5G coverage by 2025. Countries like the UK, Germany, and France are expected to lead the 5G market, and it is estimated that Europe will reach about 214 5G connections by 2025.

The report covers the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The EU5 5G market presents significant growth opportunities for applications such as Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, and others, and this report provides a broad understanding of the market and its segments by applications. The region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the EU5 5G market are also discussed, along with an analysis of significant competitors’ business and market dynamics.

