{ CAGR of 3.0% } Kuwait Managed Security Market Opportunities for New Entrants in 2023-2031

Market Definition:

Managed security primarily focuses on building and premises-specific networked access control and device management. The system includes risk monitoring tools like connected smoke detectors and humidity sensors, motion sensors, programmable and remote-control door locks, and surveillance products like security cameras and related data storage and transmission services. MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) offers services like managed firewall, intrusion detection, virtual private network, vulnerability scanning, and anti-virus support as part of its outsourced monitoring and management of security devices and systems.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2022 to 27), the Kuwait Managed Security Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 3.0%. Having a solid IT infrastructure has become crucial for a number of Kuwaiti businesses seeking technologies to expand their operations, improve productivity, and provide a better customer experience.

Due to the high costs of hiring in-house IT teams and the increasingly difficult IT environment to manage, many Kuwaiti businesses lack the resources to do so. As a consequence of this, they are now more than ever considering Managed Security Services as an alternative to successfully expanding and managing their IT infrastructures. The ever-evolving requirements of businesses, both large enterprises and SMEs (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), particularly those in the BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail sectors, to address the growing incidence of organized cyber-attacks in Kuwait are likely to be the primary driver of the market for managed security in the country.

When the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) intended to relocate its operations to its newly constructed headquarters two years ago, the AEOS by Nedap stepped in to assist in centralizedizing its access control. Again, the bank already recognized the significance of this adaptable, scalable system after ten years of using it in some locations. In addition to NBK’s iconic headquarters, AEOS is now in use at its bank branches and data centers throughout Kuwait. Additionally, Nedap’s AEOS is more than just an access control solution. It has a one-of-a-kind architecture that can be expanded upon while also being adaptable.

Additionally, the widespread occurrence of cyberattacks as a result of inadequately secured networks demonstrates the urgent need for businesses to outsource their security requirements to dependable providers. However, the most recent trend encourages service providers to upgrade their security systems and services in order to remain competitive, in addition to providing a platform for major players to demonstrate their market expertise. For example:

Quality net, which has its headquarters in Kuwait City, was the target of a cyberattack, making it one of the biggest internet providers in the digital market in the Middle East. The hoodlums chose to take advantage of the security framework’s weaknesses and hacked the entire server by duplicating the whole server information on the SQL data set. Surprisingly, the goal was to demonstrate that provider does not have perfect security and to encourage other ministries and organizations to cut ties with it.

In addition, Kuwaiti telecom companies are working together with cloud and other IT companies like IBM, Infonet, and Cisco to incorporate digital technologies into their business processes. The country has begun investing more in making its IT infrastructure more robust and efficient as a result of increased technological awareness. This bodes well for the managed security market in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation Based on Enterprise Size Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Large Enterprises In the Kuwait Managed Security Market, it is anticipated that Small and Medium-Sized Businesses will emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the anticipated time period. This development credits to the uncontrolled security dangers and thriving venture by undertakings in fortifying the security framework, leading to all the more little and medium organizations obtaining these administrations.

In addition, the service provider’s flexible pricing models have made it easy for businesses to use these services, giving competitors a chance to keep their customers and establish a strong foothold in Kuwait’s Managed Security Market.

Moreover, the rising cybercrime cases overwhelming the whole country, as opposed to only its organizations, shows up as a surprisingly beneficial turn of events for financial backers anxious to benefit from this phenomenal open door. For instance, in September 2018, a group of pro-rebel Syrian hackers broke into Kuwait’s Ministry of Internal Affairs website to apologise for “hacking them” and request additional support for the “people of Syria,” which are the rebels who oppose their President Assad.

Cloud-Managed Security Services hold the largest share of the Kuwait Managed Security Market, according to the deployment model (on-premises cloud). Its widespread utility in terms of low cost, comprehensive access, a pay-per-use model, and improved performance can be attributed to its dominance; perhaps this is why cloud services are demonstrating such widespread adoption across the nation. For example,

Palo Alto Organizations and Deloitte reported an organization in May 2022 to give oversaw security administrations to their shared clients. Threat detection, 5G security, zero trust enterprise enablement, and cloud security will all be part of the Palo Alto-Deloitte managed security service.

The cloud causes a serious problem when it lacks security, despite its widespread use for data storage. The majority of cyber threats originate from misconfigured cloud security configurations on the part of organizations. Therefore, proper management and configuration is essential to preventing these attacks.

The Orca Security 2020 State of Public Cloud Security Report reveals that 80.7 percent of businesses have at least one neglected internet-facing workload, indicating that the operating system is not supported or patched. For example,

The Kuwait transportation and delivery industry announced two significant network safety breaks on their IT frameworks in September 2019, which happened among May and June 2019. Experts in cyber security say that, with the right analysis and preparation, such security breaches can be avoided.

Based on End User Government BFSI Healthcare Manufacturing Retail Telecom and IT Oil & Gas Others

During the forecast period, the Kuwait Managed Security Market’s BFSI segment is anticipated to receive the largest revenue share. The BFSI sector is moving online as a result of the government’s push for a well-established, digitally controlled banking and financial platform. This makes it easier for customers to conduct banking transactions, which in turn drives the demand for safe and secure banking.

In addition, the BFSI digital platform poses a threat to the expansion of malfunctioning, hacking, malware, and fraudulent activities involving sensitive customer bank account details and other essential information in addition to the advantages and advantages it offers. The deployment of the necessary web protection platform to safeguard the general interest of consumers has increased as a result of these activities, which is expected to propel Kuwait’s managed security market in the coming years.

Recent Changes in the Kuwait Managed Security Market On September 28, 2022, the digital service provider Zain Kuwait, which is based in Kuwait, made the announcement that it would be making an investment in the performance analytics and end-user experience solutions of Accedian and Cisco in order to automate its network and provide it with better visibility and service assurance. Zain Kuwait will be able to meet its B2B consumer requirements by integrating Accedian’s Skylight into Cisco’s Crosswork Network Automation platform. As a result, the company will be able to see a single view of its network and service performance at the customer level.

Ooredoo Kuwait announced in September 2019 that it had entered into a strategic partnership with Z Services, a leading Middle Eastern cybersecurity SaaS provider, to provide the nation’s various organizations with the most comprehensive and extensive portfolio of cloud-based and telco-delivered security solutions. Customers will be able to have effective cybersecurity without having to pay a lot for on-premise infrastructure deployments.

Key driver: Market Dynamics Mounting Rate of Digital Assaults in Kuwait

One of the significant drivers of overseen security market development is the huge ascent in the quantity of digital assaults. In point of fact, Kuwait experienced more than a thousand cyberattacks during the COVID-19 pandemic alone in the first half of 2020. These cyberattacks included spam attacks, breaches of corporate email addresses, malware, ransomware, and malicious domains.

The implementation of a cybersecurity framework to increase the banking sector’s resilience to cyberattacks, as well as increased spending on IT infrastructure development, are all factors in the market expansion. These factors include a sudden shift in enterprise preference for the integration of advanced technologies like cloud and IoT.

Useful learning experiences: Financial Assistance for Emerging Businesses to Strengthen Their Peripheries Service providers continue to develop resilient security service concepts to assist startups because small businesses lack the capital resources and skilled IT personnel necessary to establish robust internal network security. Over the upcoming years, the managed security market will expand at a faster rate as a result of this assistance to emerging businesses in strengthening their peripheries.

