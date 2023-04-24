United States 5G Market Analysis: Identifying Opportunities and Challenges 2030

The most recent research study on the global “United States 5G Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The report provides an overview of the 5G market in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. In the United States, the market is expected to show double-digit growth rates, driven by a broad range of applications and services and continuous investment in fiber infrastructure and 4G network upgrades. The U.S. 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections, and SIM cellular connections hold the maximum market share. The key players in this market are AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, T-Mobile USA, and Sprint Corporation.

In Asia-Pacific, the 5G market is anticipated to expand at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 166% and is expected to be worth USD 64.22 Billion by 2025. The major growth factors in the Asia-Pacific 5G market are the continuous evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security, and openness of mobile networks, and rapid population penetration. The region is classified into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of APAC, with China expected to hold a significant market share. The key players in this market are NTT Communications, SK Telecom, Tata Communications, China Mobile, and CSL.

In Europe, the 5G market is expected to expand at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 141% and will be worth of 47.63 Bn by 2025. The major growth factors in the Europe 5G market are continuous evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security, and openness of mobile networks, and rapid population penetration. The market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections, with SIM cellular connections holding 94% of the market share. The key players in this market are Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, Vodafone, Orange, and BT.

The report covers the forecasted market size data of the 5G market, the market size for the segments of SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections, each segment’s data usage and data traffic, the market size based on applications such as Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, and Others, market trends, market drivers and challenges, and company profiles of major players operating in the market.

