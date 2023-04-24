Plastic Recycling Market Size Predicted To Reach Total Valuation Of US$ Billion By 2031

Global Plastic Recycling Market Expected to Reach USD 76.5 Billion by 2028

The global plastic recycling market is projected to reach USD 76.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for plastics, the growing consumption of plastics in lightweight components, and growing awareness regarding the negative environmental impact of plastics. The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) segment dominates the market due to a large number of plastic bottles used worldwide and a high recycling rate. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market, with global lockdowns affecting manufacturing industries and raw material supply, resulting in a decrease in recycling capacity. Among the regions, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global plastic recycling market in 2020 due to the large volume of plastic waste generated in the region and the increasing number of plastic recycling initiatives in the region.

The leading players in the plastic recycling market are KW Plastics, Veolia, Custom Polymers, Plastipak Holdings, The Coca-Cola Company Incorporated, Suez, B. Schoenberg & Co., Fresh Pak Corporation, B&B Plastics, Green Line Polymers, Ultra Poly Corporation, Clear Path Recycling, Jayplas, MBA Polymers, RJM International Inc., CarbonLite Industries LLC, Envision Plastics Industries LLC, ReVital Polymers and Other prominent players. Market competitors compete on the basis of product quality as well as new and cost-effective manufacturing processes that can improve yield and optimize the process for more and better output.

Market Segment:

By Material(Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet), Polypropylene (Pp), Polyethylene (Pe), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) And Others)

By Source(Pipes, Wires And Cables, Sheets, Bottle And Others)

By End-User(Automotive, Food And Beverage, Construction, Textiles, Electrical & Electronics, And Others)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

